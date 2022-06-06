Mays Landing condo complex raid yields four arrests

HAMILTON TOWNSHIP — Four people, two of whom are teenagers, were arrested after authorities recovered weapons and drugs from an apartment in the Sandpiper condominium complex Thursday, police said.
Callers reported threats being made in the area of 5303 Harding Highway. Officers seized a .40 caliber handgun, a .223 caliber rifle, narcotics and cash, police said Monday in a news release.
Eric Perez, 23, of Mays Landing; Jermaine Philo, 23, of Egg Harbor City; and two teenage boys from Mays Landing, ages 15 and 16, were taken into custody. Each was charged with unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a weapon during drug activity, possession of a controlled dangerous substance, possession with intent to distribute, possession of marijuana, possession of large-capacity ammunition magazines, possession of hollow-point ammunition and possession of armor-piercing ammunition.
Authorities also charged Perez and Philo with employing a minor to commit a criminal offense.
Both teenagers were taken to the Harborfields Atlantic Youth Center but have since been released, police said. Perez and Philo were taken to Atlantic County jail pending court.
The Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office assisted police.
