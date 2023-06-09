A Hamilton Township man assisted in a scheme that used stolen checks to launder more than $9 million, the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office said Friday.
Isaiah Edwards-Stewart, 31, was arrested Thursday on charges of money laundering, trafficking in personal identifying information, theft, identity theft, possession of false government documents, criminal simulation forgery and computer crimes, the Prosecutor's Office said in a news release.
The agency said stolen money was put into Edwards-Stewart's bank accounts.
Stolen checks were deposited into different bank accounts from various people, after which the funds would be transferred to Edwards-Stewart, the Prosecutor's Office said.
An investigation found that Edwards-Stewart had 1,988 stolen checks worth about $9.7 million, as well as over 1,000 items of personal information and government documents belonging to other people, the Prosecutor's Office said.
State Police, the Prosecutor’s Office and the FBI investigated.
