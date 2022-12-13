Maryland man charged with Brigantine burglary that triggered school lockdown

BRIGANTINE — A Maryland man was arrested Monday after he was caught allegedly stealing from a house, in a case that triggered a school lockdown.

Kevin V. Scott, 35, of Salisbury, is charged with burglary, possession of burglary tools, theft, resisting arrest, criminal mischief, hindering apprehension by providing police a false name, possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, possession of heroin with intent to distribute, possession of controlled dangerous substances with intent to distribute within 1,000 feet of a school, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of prescription legend drugs.

About 1 p.m., police responded to 11th Street North and Jenkins Parkway for a reported burglary in progress. An arriving officer saw Scott exit a home carrying items from inside it, police said Tuesday in a news release.

Scott ran after the officer ordered him to stop. He resisted arrested but was apprehended, police said.

The home appeared to have evidence of forced entry, police said. Scott was allegedly found with about 70 grams of suspected methamphetamine and other amounts of heroin and prescription pills.

Scott gave officers a fictitious name and told them two other accomplices had fled across the Brigantine Golf Links, police said.

Not knowing the other alleged accomplices' whereabouts, police ordered the Brigantine Community School into lockdown about 1:30 p.m. as a precaution while they searched the area with aid from Egg Harbor Township and Pleasantville police dogs. No other suspects were seen, police said.

Officers were placed at the school during dismissal to guarantee students could exit the building safely, police said Monday.

Off-duty city officers and detectives assisted in the investigation, police said.

Scott had warrants from other jurisdictions, police said. He was taken to the Atlantic County jail.