Married Hammonton State Police detectives charged with filing false report over fight

TRENTON — A pair of married State Police detectives were charged Thursday with filing false reports about their conduct during a fight last year at a North Wildwood bar, the state Attorney General's Office said.
Detective Sgt. 1st Class Gregory Ogden, 52, and Detective Sgt. Dorothy Ogden, 46, both of Hammonton, were charged Thursday with falsifying or tampering with records, Attorney General Gurbir S. Grewal said in a statement.
On Feb. 22, 2020, the Ogdens were at the Exit 6 Bar when they became involved in a physical altercation with other patrons, during which Gregory Ogden was struck in the head with a bottle, Grewal said. The incident resulted in the North Wildwood Police Department responding to an aggravated assault complaint.
The couple failed to immediately notify their chain of command in the State Police as required, Grewal said. Instead, they waited two days and then submitted official State Police special reports, dated Feb. 24, 2020, that falsely described what had occurred, particularly their conduct during the incident, as revealed by video footage and other evidence.
In his report, Gregory Ogden claimed he was inadvertently struck by a bottle as a bystander after emerging from a bathroom, Grewal said.
Gregory Ogden wrote in the report: “(T)his disturbance did not involve myself nor any of the two individuals I was at the establishment with.”
Video from the bar, on the other hand, shows him directly involved in the “disturbance,” pushing multiple people and/or attempting to strike another patron, identified as “individual-1.” Specifically, the video shows Gregory Ogden charging after individual-1 as bouncers were escorting individual-1 from the bar.
Gregory Ogden is then seen grabbing and pulling on the hood of individual-1’s sweatshirt, throwing two punches in individual-1’s direction and striking a bouncer in the process, Grewal said.
Individual-1 subsequently struck Gregory Ogden with a bottle, but this is not captured in the video footage, Grewal said.
In her report, Dorothy Ogden falsely describes losing her husband in the bar and then only finding him once he was outside the bar with a bloodied face, Grewal said. Video, on the other hand, shows Dorothy Ogden clearly involved in the fight, pushing multiple people, including individual-1, who later struck her husband with a bottle.
Video also shows Dorothy Ogden pushing bar security personnel who intervened, Grewal said.
The Ogdens' charges carry a sentence of up to 18 months in prison and a fine of up to $10,000, Grewal said.
