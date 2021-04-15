Married Hammonton State Police detectives charged with filing false report over fight

TRENTON — A pair of married State Police detectives were charged Thursday with filing false reports about their conduct during a fight last year at a North Wildwood bar, the state Attorney General's Office said.

Detective Sgt. 1st Class Gregory Ogden, 52, and Detective Sgt. Dorothy Ogden, 46, both of Hammonton, were charged Thursday with falsifying or tampering with records, Attorney General Gurbir S. Grewal said in a statement.

On Feb. 22, 2020, the Ogdens were at the Exit 6 Bar when they became involved in a physical altercation with other patrons, during which Gregory Ogden was struck in the head with a bottle, Grewal said. The incident resulted in the North Wildwood Police Department responding to an aggravated assault complaint.

The couple failed to immediately notify their chain of command in the State Police as required, Grewal said. Instead, they waited two days and then submitted official State Police special reports, dated Feb. 24, 2020, that falsely described what had occurred, particularly their conduct during the incident, as revealed by video footage and other evidence.

In his report, Gregory Ogden claimed he was inadvertently struck by a bottle as a bystander after emerging from a bathroom, Grewal said.

State Attorney General launches early version of use-of-force dashboard State Attorney General Gurbir S. Grewal on Tuesday announced the launch of early, "beta" ver…

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}