Marlton man arrested in Brigantine cigarette theft case

BRIGANTINE — Authorities in Camden County have helped city police arrest a man they say stole from the city's south-end Wawa, at 3932 Brigantine Blvd.
Lawrence Dunn II, of Marlton, is charged with third-degree shoplifting.
He was taken into custody March 9, police said.
Police say Dunn stole $600 worth of cigarettes from behind the store's counter before fleeing March Feb. 2.
Detectives from the Voorhees Township, Evesham Township and Mount Laurel assisted Brigantine police in the investigation.
