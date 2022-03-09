 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Marlton man arrested in Brigantine cigarette theft case

  • 0
Brigantine Cigarette.jpg

Brigantine police say Lawrence Dunn II, of Marlton, is the man they've been looking for after investigating a theft at a city Wawa store.

 Brigantine Police Department, provided

BRIGANTINE — Authorities in Camden County have helped city police arrest a man they say stole from the city's south-end Wawa, at 3932 Brigantine Blvd.

Lawrence Dunn II, of Marlton, is charged with third-degree shoplifting.

He was taken into custody March 9, police said.

Police say Dunn stole $600 worth of cigarettes from behind the store's counter before fleeing March Feb. 2.

Detectives from the Voorhees Township, Evesham Township and Mount Laurel assisted Brigantine police in the investigation. 

Contact Eric Conklin:

609-272-7261

econklin@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressConklin

0 Comments

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Watch Now: Related Video

Empty supermarket shelves in Russia-occupied city of Nova Kakhovka

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News