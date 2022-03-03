Margate police searching for at least two stolen vehicles

MARGATE — Police are investigating at least two reports of vehicles stolen from separate homes last month.

Officers were dispatched to the first residence, where the homeowner awoke and discovered his 2019 Range Rover was missing from his driveway, police said Thursday.

The victim checked his home surveillance, which revealed two men, a few hours earlier, forced open a first-floor window, police said. One of the men entered through the window and retrieved a purse containing keys to the vehicle. Video then showed the vehicle pulling out of the driveway.

With assistance from the victim's vehicle tracking system, the Range Rover was located at a rest stop on the Garden State Parkway. State Police were alerted but were unable to find the vehicle, police said.

Multiple personal items were found at the rest stop belonging to the owner of the Range Rover and another apparent victim, which led police to a second residence, they said.

Police made contact with the second victim, who was not in town at the time. He told police he owned a 2019 Dodge Durango, which should have been parked in the driveway. A search of the residence showed that vehicle was missing, too, police said. A check of the second victim's residence by officers led them to discover entrance was made into the garage where the keys to the vehicle were located.

Surveillance footage obtained from the Downbeach Express toll both revealed the stolen Range Rover, Dodge Durango and another vehicle making its way out of Margate about 5:30 a.m. Feb. 23 after paying the toll, police said. The suspects' faces in the video were all covered.

Police did not specify whether the third vehicle was also stolen.

Officer Steve Edelbach is investigating.

