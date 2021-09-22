Margate police investigating threat made at CVS

Margate police is investigating a threatening phone call directed toward a CVS in the city Wednesday.
At around 1:36 p.m., a person placed a call to the Margate dispatch center and made a threat toward the store located at 9301 Ventnor Avenue and to any responding officers to the scene.
"The Margate City Police Department is treating this threat very seriously and have locked down the area while it is further investigated," the department shared on Facebook.
An update will be made by police once they learn more about the situation, they said.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
