Margate man sentenced on child pornography charges

A Margate man has been sentenced to 15 years in prison on child pornography charges, acting Atlantic County Prosecutor Cary Shill said Wednesday.

Robert Ferry, 40, also is required to register under Megan's Law as a sex offender and will be subject to parole supervision for life.

Ferry was found guilty Sept. 23 following a two-day trial before Judge Donna Taylor, who issued the sentence Monday.

Ferry was charged April 19, 2019, Shill said in a news release. The investigation involved a device originating from an IP address coming from his apartment that was sharing child pornography on a BitTorrent file sharing program.

On about 10 occasions between March 2018 and March 2019, Ferry's device shared items with a computer being used by the Department of Homeland Security, Shill said. On each of those occasions, pictures and videos of children involved in sexual acts or situations were shared from Ferry's device to the undercover computer program.

