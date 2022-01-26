 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Margate man sentenced on child pornography charges
0 Comments
top story

Margate man sentenced on child pornography charges

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Bob and Michelle Duggar have spoken out following their son Josh Duggar's guilty verdict in his child pornography trial.

A Margate man has been sentenced to 15 years in prison on child pornography charges, acting Atlantic County Prosecutor Cary Shill said Wednesday.

Robert Ferry, 40, also is required to register under Megan's Law as a sex offender and will be subject to parole supervision for life.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Ferry was found guilty Sept. 23 following a two-day trial before Judge Donna Taylor, who issued the sentence Monday.

Ferry was charged April 19, 2019, Shill said in a news release. The investigation involved a device originating from an IP address coming from his apartment that was sharing child pornography on a BitTorrent file sharing program.

On about 10 occasions between March 2018 and March 2019, Ferry's device shared items with a computer being used by the Department of Homeland Security, Shill said. On each of those occasions, pictures and videos of children involved in sexual acts or situations were shared from Ferry's device to the undercover computer program.

Thank you for reading The Press of Atlantic City. Please consider supporting The Press with a subscription.
Robert Ferry

Ferry

 Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office, provided

Contact John Russo: 609-272-7184

jrusso@pressofac.com

Twitter: @ACPress_Russo

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

WH: Biden committed to adding Black woman to SCOTUS

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Digital producer

I graduated from Rowan University in 2011 where I studied journalism. I covered local high school and college sports at the South Jersey Times and Vineland Daily Journal. I have been a sports reporter with The Press since July 2013

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News