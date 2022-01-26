Margate man sentenced 15 years in state prison on child pornography charges

A Margate man was sentenced to New Jersey state prison on child pornography charges, Acting Atlantic County Prosecutor Cary Shill announced Wednesday.
Robert Ferry, 40, was sentenced to 15 years. He received a mandatory 10-year period of parole ineligibility, Megan's Law registration and parole supervision for life.
Ferry was found guilty Sept. 23 by an Atlantic County jury following a two-day trial before Judge Donna Taylor, who issued the sentence Monday.
Ferry was charged April 19, 2019 following a year long investigation, Shill said. The investigation involved a device originating from the IP address coming from his apartment that was sharing child pornography on a BitTorrent file sharing program.
On about 10 occasions between March 2018 and March 2019, Ferry's device shared items with a computer being utilized by the Department of Homeland Security, Shill said. On each of those occasions, pictures and videos of children involved in sexual acts or situations were shared from Ferry's device to the undercover computer program.
ACPO Computer Crimes Unit and Homeland Security investigated the case.
Contact John Russo: 609-272-7184
Twitter: @ACPress_Russo
