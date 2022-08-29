Margate doctor testifies he was paid in cash, Eagles tickets for role in prescription fraud case

CAMDEN — A local doctor who approved compound prescriptions made through a health care fraud scheme was compensated in cash and tickets to the Philadelphia Eagles, according to testimony Monday in federal court.

Thomas Sher, who is the one on trial, was seated beside his attorney, Joseph Grimes, while Margate Dr. John Gaffney resumed testimony that began Thursday before U.S. District Court Judge Robert Kugler.

Gaffney, who has pleaded guilty to his involvement in the scheme, testified Monday that he was compensated for his role in the conspiracy by Matthew Tedesco, a Linwood man who, along with William Hickman, helped funnel compound prescription medications through Central Rexall LLC.

Gaffney said he approved prescriptions provided to him that were then given to the Hammond, Louisiana-based pharmacy. For doing so, Tedesco compensated him.

Gaffney authorized about 220 prescriptions, he said, that were often provided to him by Hickman and Tedesco, in a scheme that prosecutors have said cost state health insurance providers over $50 million.

Gaffney, when questioned by the prosecution as its witness, said he'd mostly have Hickman or Tedesco provide prescription forms obtained through the conspirators.

"I had no communication with any of the patients," Gaffney said.

Hickman, 46, who is said to have led the scheme, pleaded guilty in June 2020 to defrauding state insurance programs and other insurers. He is set to be sentenced Oct. 18 after delays have postponed that hearing.

In August 2017, Tedesco pleaded guilty to crimes he committed through his involvement in the operation.

Authorities say the scheme, which transpired between July 2014 and April 2016, utilized recruiters, subordinates known as "sub-recruiters," and at least two out-of-state pharmacies that conspired to cheat New Jersey health insurance plans.

By fulfilling unnecessary prescriptions, the conspirators profited from generous reimbursements, which Hickman last week testified were trickled down to his recruiters through commission.

Many prescriptions Gaffney filled through the scheme were given to his practice through Thomas Sher's connection with Hickman.

Hickman testified that Thomas Sher worked under his brother, Michael Sher, who was a primary recruiter. Michael and Thomas Sher's other brother, John Sher, also participated in the scheme, having pleaded guilty to health care fraud last month.

John Sher is set to be sentenced Dec. 5, the U.S. Attorney's Office said in July.

Several of Thomas Sher's close contacts to whom he offered prescriptions for compound medications followed Gaffney in testifying Monday.

Christopher Baumgartel said he, while working with Thomas Sher as a Margate firefighter, was approached by his coworker about compound supplements for weight loss and overall health. The now retired Egg Harbor Township man explained his ignorance of what compound medications are used for, specifically to whom they're tailored.

"He asked me if I was interested in any prescriptions...I had no idea what he was talking about," Baumgartel said of Thomas Sher's pitch.

Baumgartel said Thomas Sher told him he would make between $100-300 from the skin cream in which he and his wife were interested.

Baumgartel said he was told to provide the prescription to his doctor, with the defense arguing the move was a gesture to a coworker and a way to help grow his compound prescription business.

Grimes said Wednesday he has evidence that will convince the jury that Thomas Sher only offered metabolic supplements and other specialty prescriptions that he knew of from his fitness ventures, as a means of improving their health.

Still, Baumgartel said he had doubts about making money from drugs billed through their health insurance.

"I asked him (Thomas Sher) if this was legitimate," Baumgartel said.

Nicholas Grasso, Thomas Sher's friend and Northfield neighbor, said he was interested in the compound prescriptions as a weight-loss supplement. Grasso's wife, Samantha Grasso, had prescriptions filled for her. Nicholas Grasso said he briefly took the supplement, but his wife declined them once they arrived at their house from Louisiana.

"I thought it would help me lose weight," Samantha Grasso said of Thomas Sher's sales pitch for the supplements.

The couple also saw Gaffney as the primary care physician, but they said they never consulted with the doctor or his practice about having their prescriptions renewed. Both testified that Thomas Sher said, "he'd take care of it."

Several of the defendants also claim their prescription forms were not filled out entirely by them, but they were authorized by Gaffney or his associate, Dr. Lawrence Anatsasi.

They also did not see the doctor to consult medical needs, which is the appropriate procedure, according to Blake Stockwell, a fraud investigator from Express Scripts, who also testified on behalf of the prosecution on Monday.

The trial is expected to resume Tuesday. Christopher Bradley, who worked with Thomas Sher as a Margate firefighter, had his testimony paused on Monday.