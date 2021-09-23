Margate CVS reopens after threat

MARGATE — Police are investigating a threatening phone call directed toward a CVS in the city Wednesday.
At 1:36 p.m., a person placed a call to the Margate dispatch center and made a threat toward the pharmacy at 9301 Ventnor Ave. and to any officers responding to the scene, police wrote on Facebook.
Police locked down the area for a time while they investigated. The CVS was closed for the remainder of Wednesday evening and reopened at 7 a.m. Thursday.
"The officers on the scene yesterday took the necessary steps to ensure there was no immediate threat and to make the scene safe while a preliminary investigation was conducted," police said Thursday in an updated post. "We are continuing to work with our county, state and federal partners, and our investigation is ongoing."
