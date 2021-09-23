 Skip to main content
Margate CVS reopens after threat
Army Major Todd Berrios and his wife, Mari, are welcomed to Downbeach for a week's vacation with a parade. Video by Matthew Strabuk, for The Press.

MARGATE — Police are investigating a threatening phone call directed toward a CVS in the city Wednesday.

At 1:36 p.m., a person placed a call to the Margate dispatch center and made a threat toward the pharmacy at 9301 Ventnor Ave. and to any officers responding to the scene, police wrote on Facebook.

Police locked down the area for a time while they investigated. The CVS was closed for the remainder of Wednesday evening and reopened at 7 a.m. Thursday.

"The officers on the scene yesterday took the necessary steps to ensure there was no immediate threat and to make the scene safe while a preliminary investigation was conducted," police said Thursday in an updated post. "We are continuing to work with our county, state and federal partners, and our investigation is ongoing."

Margate Police Shield

