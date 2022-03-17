Mantua Township man charged with assembling ghost guns

MANTUA TOWNSHIP — A township man was arrested after authorities determined he'd been assembling "ghost guns" out of his home, State Police said Thursday.

Carlos Castillo, 26, was charged with unlawful possession of a firearm with no serial number, unlawful possession of a weapon and unlawful possession of firearm parts to manufacture a firearm without a serial number. He was taken to the Salem/Gloucester County jail pending a detention hearing.

An investigation by the State Police Gangs and Organized Crime Unit in January determined Castillo was building ghost guns at a township residence. Ghost guns are firearms that are assembled separately, usually without a serial number available to track them.

Detectives determined Castillo was acquiring ghost gun kits from Massachusetts and assembling them in the residence, State Police said.

State Police, Mantua police and representatives from the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives executed a search warrant March 5 on the residence and Castillo's suspected vehicle, a Subaru sedan.

Authorities found a fully assembled ghost gun, 16 partially assembled ghost guns, firearm manufacturing tools and various parts to complete all 16 partially assembled firearms, State Police said. Castillo was present during the search and taken into custody.

Contact Eric Conklin: 609-272-7261 econklin@pressofac.com Twitter @ACPressConklin

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.