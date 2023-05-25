Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

A Mantua police officer faces charges in the shooting death of a 49-year-old man outside his home Sept. 14, 2021.

A state grand jury voted to charge Salvatore Oldrati with manslaughter in the death of Charles Sharp III, who had called police and reported trespassers on his property on Elm Avenue, a residential area in the Gloucester County community.

When police arrived, Sharp was still on the phone with the dispatcher, holding what he described to the 911 operator as a .45 caliber gun.

It later turned out to be a replica handgun.

“When residents call 911 for service, they are concerned, they need assistance, they seek protection — and they trust the officers responding to their calls will respond accordingly and help them. Tragically, that did not happen here,” Attorney General Matthew J. Platkin said in announcing the charges Wednesday.

State officials had released the body camera video and audio recordings of the 911 call in October 2021.

In the 911 recording, Sharp tells both the dispatcher and a police officer that he saw people on his property trying to get into his truck and entering an outside shed.

“I have something my grandfather passed down to me. I don’t know how legal it is,” he said. “My grandfather willed me a .45.”

In the police video, another officer can be heard warning Oldrati about a gun. From behind the hood of his police vehicle, Oldrati fires multiple rounds, firing a second burst after the man is down, according to police reports.

The officer then radios that shots were fired and tells the dispatcher to notify the hospital.

Two more officers arrive and are told Sharp pointed a gun at the first officers on the scene.

“I don’t know, the guy came out, pointed a gun. Pointed the gun, I thought he was going to (expletive) shoot me, dude,” the officer said while pulling on protective gloves to begin first aid.

Attorney General’s Office releases video of fatal police shooting in Mantua MANTUA — A 911 recording and a police officer’s body camera video released Wednesday show th…

Sharp was transported to Jefferson Washington Township Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 2:49 a.m.

“Less than five seconds elapsed between when Officer Oldrati stepped out of his police vehicle and when he began firing at Mr. Sharp.” said Thomas J. Eicher, executive director of the Office of Public Integrity and Accountability. “Officer Oldrati gave no verbal commands or warnings before shooting Mr. Sharp. The grand jury determined that his conduct was not justified and warranted the return of an indictment for manslaughter.”

A defense attorney representing Oldrati, Christopher St. John of Haddonfield, was not immediately available for comment Thursday.

The Office of Public Integrity and Accountability investigated the shooting and presented its findings to the grand jury. The investigation included interviews of witnesses, collection of forensic evidence, review of video footage and autopsy results from the medical examiner, according to details from the Attorney General’s Office.

According to the investigation, a little after 1:30 a.m. Sept. 14, 2021, two uniformed Mantua police officers arrived at a home on Elm Avenue in Mantua in response to a 911 call.

Sharp reported two burglars in his rear yard, and said one had a handgun. The officers were informed before they arrived.

Gloucester County man charged with killing woman A Gloucester County man has been charged in the bludgeoning death of a Mount Laurel woman, a…

Oldrati arrived at the scene shortly after Cpl. Robert Layton arrived in a separate police vehicle.

While Oldrati was exiting his police vehicle, Layton yelled, “he’s got a handgun on him, right there.” Oldrati fired his weapon multiple times and struck Sharp multiple times. Layton did not fire.

If convicted, Oldrati could face up to 10 years in prison.