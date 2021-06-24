Manahawkin man indicted for January crash that killed high school student

A Stafford Township man was indicted by a Grand Jury in Ocean County on multiple charges in the death of a female Pinelands Regional High School student in January, Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer said in a news release Thursday.

Michael Pillarella, 27, of Manahawkin, was indicted on the charge of aggravated manslaughter, vehicular homicide, strict liability vehicular homicide, aggravate assault and assault by auto.

At 9:45 p.m. Jan. 30, Little Egg Harbor police went to Radio Road and Baltusrol Court after a report of a two-vehicle crash with serious injuries, Billhimer said. An investigation by the prosecutor’s Vehicular Homicide Unit and township police found Pillarella had failed to negotiate a curve on the road, crossed over the centerline and struck an oncoming car carrying a juvenile driver and juvenile passenger, both girls.

Both juveniles, who were students at Pinelands Regional, sustained serious injuries and were airlifted to Jersey Shore University Medical Center in Neptune, Monmouth County. Pillarella was airlifted to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center in Atlantic City, Billhimer said.