Manahawkin man charged with assault by auto in accident with Pineland High students

A Manahawkin man was arrested and charged Monday with two counts of aggravated assault and two counts of assault by auto in a car accident Saturday where two Pinelands Regional High School students were critically injured in Little Egg Harbor Township, according to news released by the Ocean County Prosecutor and a confirmation by the district administration.

At about 9:45 p.m. Saturday, officers from the Little Egg Harbor Township Police Department responded to the area of Radio Road and Baltusrol Court for a report of a two-vehicle crash with serious injuries, said Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer in a written statement.

A 2017 Hyundai Elantra, operated by Michael Pillarella, 26, was traveling north on Radio Road when he failed to negotiate a curve in the roadway, crossed over the centerline, and struck an oncoming 2006 Toyota XB travelling south on Radio Road, Billhimer said.

This information was uncovered by an investigation by the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office vehicular homicide unit and the Little Egg Harbor Police Department, Billhimer said.

The Toyota XB was operated by a juvenile, and there was also a juvenile passenger in the vehicle, Billhimer said.