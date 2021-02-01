Manahawkin man charged with assault by auto in accident with Pineland High students

A Manahawkin man was arrested and charged Monday with two counts of aggravated assault and two counts of assault by auto in a car accident Saturday where two Pinelands Regional High School students were critically injured in Little Egg Harbor Township, according to news released by the Ocean County Prosecutor and a confirmation by the district administration.
At about 9:45 p.m. Saturday, officers from the Little Egg Harbor Township Police Department responded to the area of Radio Road and Baltusrol Court for a report of a two-vehicle crash with serious injuries, said Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer in a written statement.
A 2017 Hyundai Elantra, operated by Michael Pillarella, 26, was traveling north on Radio Road when he failed to negotiate a curve in the roadway, crossed over the centerline, and struck an oncoming 2006 Toyota XB travelling south on Radio Road, Billhimer said.
This information was uncovered by an investigation by the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office vehicular homicide unit and the Little Egg Harbor Police Department, Billhimer said.
The Toyota XB was operated by a juvenile, and there was also a juvenile passenger in the vehicle, Billhimer said.
As a result of the crash, both juveniles sustained serious injuries and were airlifted to Jersey Shore University Medical Center in Neptune, Monmouth County, where they remain listed in critical condition, Billhimer said.
Pillarella was airlifted to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center Trauma Center in Atlantic City for treatment of his injuries from the crash, Billhimer said.
A search warrant was obtained for a draw of Pillarella’s blood, and laboratory results remain pending, Billhimer said.
Pillarella was treated and released from the hospital, and was initially issued motor vehicle summonses on Sunday for reckless driving and failure to maintain lane in violation, Billhimer said.
An ongoing investigation by the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office vehicular homicide unit and the Little Egg Harbor Police Department has resulted in the filing of additional charges against Pillarella for aggravated assault and assault by auto – two counts as to each offense relating to both juvenile victims, Billhimer said.
A gofundme online fundraiser has been set up for the family of one of the victims to help pay for medical and other expenses.
In less than 24 hours, more than $7,000 has been raised for the family.
Pillarella was taken into custody Monday without incident by officers from the Little Egg Harbor Police Department, Billhimer said.
Pillarella was processed at Little Egg Harbor Police Headquarters and transported to the Ocean County Jail, where he remains lodged pending a detention hearing, Billhimer said.
