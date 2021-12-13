 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Man wounded in Somers Point shooting
0 comments

Man wounded in Somers Point shooting

{{featured_button_text}}
atlantic county breaking carousel

SOMERS POINT — A man was shot following an incident at the Somers Point Apartments, police said. 

Somers Point police officers responded at 12:15 a.m. Monday to reports of shots being fired at the Somers Point Apartments, 50 Mays Landing Rd.

Police then stopped a white SUV on Pennsylvania and New Road that they had been told left the scene traveling at a high speed.

A 33-year-old male who had sustained multiple gunshot wounds was inside the SUV when it was stopped by police. He was taken to the AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center Trauma Unit with injuries that were not life threatening.

No suspects have been identified and that there is an active investigation into the incident, police said. 

Somers Point police urge anyone who has information about the incident to call the department at (609) 927-6161.

Contact Chris Doyle

cdoyle@pressofac.com

0 comments

Watch Now: Related Video

Head-balancing British strongman balances chimney and more

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News