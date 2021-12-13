Man wounded in Somers Point shooting

SOMERS POINT — A man was shot following an incident at the Somers Point Apartments, police said.
Somers Point police officers responded at 12:15 a.m. Monday to reports of shots being fired at the Somers Point Apartments, 50 Mays Landing Rd.
Police then stopped a white SUV on Pennsylvania and New Road that they had been told left the scene traveling at a high speed.
A 33-year-old male who had sustained multiple gunshot wounds was inside the SUV when it was stopped by police. He was taken to the AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center Trauma Unit with injuries that were not life threatening.
No suspects have been identified and that there is an active investigation into the incident, police said.
Somers Point police urge anyone who has information about the incident to call the department at (609) 927-6161.
Contact Chris Doyle
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.
Christopher Doyle
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.