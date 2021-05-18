Man, woman arrested for shots fired on Ohio Ave.

ATLANTIC CITY — A ShotSpotter alert led to the Monday arrest of a man and woman and the recovery of a handgun, police announced Tuesday.

At 1:40 a.m., officers responded to the 700 block of Ohio Avenue for the alert, police said. The officers were old that two suspects, a man and woman, were in the back of a residence. Officers Juanita Harris and William Luenga-Gonzalez arrested 20-year-old Samantha Johnson, of Stockbridge, Georgia, as she walked down an alleyway between two houses, police said.

Johnson was found with a loaded handgun in her purse.

Sean Lowney, 29, of Atlantic City, was arrested in the back of the residence by Officers Robert Reynolds and Justice Martin.

An investigation revealed that Lowney fired a shot through a storm door during a dispute, police said. He then passed the gun off to Johnson.

Lowney was charged with unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, and certain person not to possess a weapon. He was taken to the Atlantic County Justice Facility.

Johnson was charged with unlawful possession of a weapon and released on a summons.

