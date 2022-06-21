Man with stolen motorcycle tried fleeing officers in Mullica River, police say

MULLICA TOWNSHIP — A man's escape from police failed when he tired himself out trying to swim away in the Mullica River to avoid being arrested for possessing a stolen motorcycle, police said Tuesday.

Police received reports of a stolen motorcycle being seen at the Sweetwater Marina & Riverdeck about 7 p.m. Sunday. A manager told officers that two customers recognized the Harley-Davidson parked outside the restaurant from a Facebook post. The post said the bike was stolen, police said.

The patrons pulled a spark plug wire so it wouldn't start and contacted the owner through Facebook, police said.

Driver arrested after crash with motorcycle in Middle Township MIDDLE TOWNSHIP — The driver of a passenger vehicle was charged after a motorcyclist hit his…

Once at the restaurant, the owner confronted Barry Heuman at a boat ramp, accusing him of stealing the bike. Heuman tried fleeing the area on the motorcycle but jumped into the river bordering the restaurant after it wouldn't start, police said.

Heuman grew tired during what police described as "a brief, bold, yet pathetic attempt" to swim along the riverbank and then was arrested, police said, crediting Sgt. Ryan Spencer and Patrolman Charlie Schwenger.

Heuman was taken to the Atlantic County jail, and the motorcycle was returned to its owner, police said.

Charges were unclear. Police couldn't be reached for comment Tuesday afternoon.

Contact Eric Conklin: 609-272-7261 econklin@pressofac.com Twitter @ACPressConklin

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.