WILDWOOD — A city man was arrested Wednesday for wielding a paintball gun inside a bar during a dispute, police said.
Martin Perez, 24, was charged with unlawful possession of a weapon and released on a summons pending court, police said Thursday in a news release.
Police were called to the Firehouse Tavern on Park Boulevard for a reported fight inside. A witness told police they disarmed Perez during a dispute with him, police said.
The gun was retrieved and found to be a paintball handgun commonly known as a training weapon.
— Eric Conklin
