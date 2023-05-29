Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

MAURICE RIVER TOWNSHIP — State Police are looking for a man who they say tried kidnapping a child from a convenience store in the township's Dorchester neighborhood on Saturday.

The unidentified man went into a Wawa off Route 47 around 12:20 p.m. and entered the store's bathroom, where he tried luring a 7-year-old boy out of the store with him by offering candy, police said in a news release.

When the boy refused, the man grabbed him by the arm. The boy escaped, and the man left the store before the child's family could find him.

The man is described as being an "older white male," with combed-back gray hair, blue jeans, and a maroon or burgundy T-shirt.

No other suspect information was available on Saturday.

Witnesses or anyone who believes they recognize the man to contact the State Police Port Norris station at 856-785-0036.