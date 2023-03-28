MAYS LANDING — An Upper Township man and former Pagan's motorcycle club member previously convicted for his role in the murder of April Kauffman is seeking a new evidentiary hearing in his case.

Ferdinand "Freddy" Augello appeared in Atlantic County Superior Court on Tuesday before Judge Donna Taylor.

Defense attorney Adam Toraya and Assistant Atlantic County Prosecutor John Santoliquido argued for about 20 minutes whether a post-conviction relief motion should be granted.

Toraya argued some evidence was never provided to the defense counsel during Augello's trial, citing a lawsuit. He said the evidence is protected by Brady vs. Maryland, a 1963 U.S. Supreme Court decision granting that all evidence of the prosecution that could exonerate a defendant be given to the defense.

"We want to see the other pieces of the puzzle," Toraya said.

What exactly that evidence is was not discussed during the hearing.

New discovery+ show to document April Kauffman murder case One of the most high-profile murders in Atlantic County history will be featured next month …

Toraya declined to comment after Tuesday's hearing.

The parties are scheduled to be back in court April 18.

Toraya said the litigation refers to evidence tied to the Kauffman case, insisting it needs to be made available.

He also said he should be given permission to subpoena prosecutors, enabling him to understand what they meant by claiming in the lawsuit that Brady information was withheld from the trial.

"Clearly, we have a situation where the record needs to be expanded," Toraya said.

Toraya also said an expert opinion about Kauffman's time of death was never presented and should be because it could point to her husband, Dr. James Kauffman, as her killer.

"That would clearly be something that the jury should have heard," Toraya told Taylor. "Clearly, that would indicate Dr. Kauffman as the person that committed the murder. Clearly, a reasonable jury could conclude that (death) happened early on at 2 o'clock in the morning, and that this whole story that involved Mr. Augello is something that's made up. It's made up by these witnesses to protect themselves from drug charges that they're facing."

April Kauffman was shot once in the chest and once in the arm in May 2012, the prosecutor said. She was discovered dead in one of the bedrooms of her Linwood home.

James Kauffman, April's husband, was arrested in 2017 following a standoff outside his Egg Harbor Township endocrinology office. He later was found dead in a Hudson County jail of an apparent suicide in January 2018.

Prosecutors said Augello hired Francis Mulholland to kill April Kauffman, a radio host, inside the home she shared with James Kauffman.

The doctor, prosecutors argued, ordered his wife killed amid a looming divorce and the exposure of a drug ring he ran with Augello.

Augello was found guilty of racketeering, leading a drug trafficking network, distribution of a controlled dangerous substance, conspiracy to distribute CDS, murder and conspiracy to commit murder in October 2018. Two months later, he was sentenced to life plus 30 years in prison.

An appellate court ruling in 2021 affirmed the conviction.

"I think that what this post-conviction relief motion really establishes, or really reflects, is the defendant's disbelief, the continuing disbelief expressed by the defendant that he was convicted, that he hasn't reconciled himself with the fact that the evidence was overwhelming at trial, pointing to the fact that he was the one who orchestrated April Kauffman's murder," Santoliquido said during the hearing.

Augello recruited Mulholland for $100,000, Santoliquido argued.

Video evidence, Santoliquido said, from Mainland Regional High School put Mulholland near the Woodstock Drive home at the time when detectives believe April Kauffman was murdered.

Testimony shared during the trial also affirms the prosecution's case that Augello hired Mulholland as the hitman.

"Now, he's (Augello) trying to say that his attorney could have done more," Santoliquido said. "The problem in this case wasn't a lack of lawyer. The problem in this case was the defendant was the evidence, and the defendant can't reconcile himself to the fact that the state did prove the charges. That's not a legal problem for the state or for that court; that's a personal problem for the defendant."

Defendant verdicts in the April Kauffman murder case Dr. James Kauffman Freddy Augello Beverly Augello Tabitha Chapman Francis Mullholland Joseph Mulholland Paul Pagano Cheryl Pizza Glenn 'Slasher' Seeler