MAYS LANDING — A fugitive featured on "America's Most Wanted," whom authorities say hid in Mexico after he allegedly stabbed his former girlfriend to death in 1994, pleaded guilty last week to aggravated manslaughter.

Prosecutors say Francisco Martinez, 53, stabbed Patricia Boney more than 17 times in her Buena Borough apartment before fleeing, staying in Mexico before he was extradited to Atlantic County last year.

Martinez pleaded guilty on Thursday in a deal calls for a 20-year prison term when he's sentenced on May 9, the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office said on Monday.

He's been in jail since returning to the U.S.

Prosecutors say Martinez went to Boney's North Harding Highway apartment on Feb. 25, 1994, to confront her after the two ended their relationship. Boney had moved on without a desire to reunite, prosecutors say.

Martinez stabbed Boney to death while she lay in her bed in front of their almost 2-year-old child. Boney’s 9- and 11-year-old children dialed 9-1-1 after finding her in bed covered in blood with their toddler brother.

An autopsy, which noted multiple wounds to her arms and hands from the attack, said Martinez's weapon inflicted a roughly 4-inch wound that penetrated Boney's heart.

Boney was still alive when police arrived, prosecutors say, telling officers before she died that Martinez was her killer. She was later pronounced dead at Cooper University Medical Center.

After attacking Boney, Martinez took off in Boney's 1982 Chevrolet Camaro, driving to Houston, Texas. The vehicle was located there on March 8, 1994.

Martinez was both charged and indicted with murder and unlawful possession of a weapon in 1994. Martinez was the primary suspect since a warrant was issued for his arrest in June of that year, the Atlantic County Sheriff's Office previously said.

Martinez crossed the southern border after the killing, living undetected with a different name for over 25 years, investigators believe.

For nearly three decades, Martinez was sought for Boney's death, at one point becoming the subject of an episode of "America's Most Wanted."

Atlantic County detectives tracked down Martinez to Mexico's Sinaloa region. The U.S. Marshal's Office, Interpol and the U.S. Department of State located Martinez, returning him to New Jersey last May.

Several agencies, including the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office and the Department of Homeland Security, collaborated to locate Martinez and extradite him.