Man wanted in theft of Special Olympics donation money from Pleasantville store

PLEASANTVILLE — Police are asking help from the public in identifying a man who allegedly stole donation money at a city Wawa.
Police shared a picture on social media Thursday of a man, who the Wawa located on the corner of New and Delilah Road claims took a coin bag that was located at the cashier register meant for donations to benefit the Special Olympics Foundation.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Pleasantville police at 609-641-6100 or by emailing supervisior@pleasantvillepd.org. Anonymous tips can also be sent via the police department's website or at crimestoppersatlantic.com.
Contact John Russo: 609-272-7184
Twitter: @ACPress_Russo
