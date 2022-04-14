 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Man wanted in theft of Special Olympics donation money from Pleasantville store

Pleasantville police are looking for a man who they say took a coin bag from the counter of a city Wawa intended for donations to benefit the Special Olympics Foundation.

PLEASANTVILLE — Police are asking help from the public in identifying a man who allegedly stole donation money at a city Wawa.

Police shared a picture on social media Thursday of a man, who the Wawa located on the corner of New and Delilah Road claims took a coin bag that was located at the cashier register meant for donations to benefit the Special Olympics Foundation. 

Anyone with information is asked to contact Pleasantville police at 609-641-6100 or by emailing supervisior@pleasantvillepd.org. Anonymous tips can also be sent via the police department's website or at crimestoppersatlantic.com.

