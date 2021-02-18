Man wanted in New York homicide arrested in Atlantic City

ATLANTIC CITY — Police on Tuesday arrested a New York man wanted in a homicide there, the department said Thursday.
Jason Campbell, 42, of the Bronx, is a suspect in a September homicide. Information was obtained by law enforcement that Campbell was staying in Atlantic City, police said in a news release.
Members of the Drug Enforcement Administration's Liberty Mid-Atlantic High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area Task Force, Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office, and the Atlantic City Police Department’s Special Investigations Section and SWAT team located and arrested Campbell, police said.
Campbell was charged with one count of being a fugitive from justice and taken to the Atlantic County jail.
