Man wanted in Hard Rock fatal stabbing taken into custody

ATLANTIC CITY — The Philadelphia man wanted for the fatal stabbing of his girlfriend at Hard Rock turned himself in Monday night, the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office announced Tuesday.
Frankie E. Lane, 59, turned himself in to detectives without incident at the Prosecutor's Office. He was then taken to the Atlantic County Justice Facility.
"I want to thank all of the law enforcement agencies which worked cooperatively to quickly identify and apprehend this suspect," Atlantic County Prosecutor Damon G. Tyner said. "We continue to work diligently in order to obtain more answers as to why this tragedy occurred, so that we can pursue justice for the deceased and her family."
Approximately 9:45 p.m. last Friday, Atlantic City Police officers responded to the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino for a report of a deceased female with multiple stab wounds in a hotel room, police said. She was identified as 57-year-old Sharon Whaley of Philadelphia.
An investigation by County Prosecutor's Office Major Crimes Unit and ACPD led to the identification of Lane, Whaley's boyfriend, police said. Lane has been charged with murder and weapons offenses.
