 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Man wanted in Hard Rock Atlantic City fatal stabbing turns himself in
0 comments

Man wanted in Hard Rock Atlantic City fatal stabbing turns himself in

{{featured_button_text}}

A Philadelphia man wanted in the fatal stabbing of his girlfriend at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City turned himself in Monday night, the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office said Tuesday.

Frankie E. Lane, 59, was taken into custody by detectives at the Prosecutor's Office in Mays Landing. He was then taken to the county jail.

About 9:45 p.m. Friday, Atlantic City police responded to the Hard Rock for a report of a dead woman with multiple stab wounds in a hotel room, police said. She was identified as 57-year-old Sharon Whaley, of Philadelphia.

Authorities identified Lane, Whaley's boyfriend, as a suspect. Lane was charged with murder and weapons offenses.

— Ahmad Austin

Frankie E. Lane

Lane

 Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office, provided
0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Calif. gives more vaccination prizes as it reopens

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News