Man wanted in Hard Rock Atlantic City fatal stabbing turns himself in

A Philadelphia man wanted in the fatal stabbing of his girlfriend at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City turned himself in Monday night, the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office said Tuesday.
Frankie E. Lane, 59, was taken into custody by detectives at the Prosecutor's Office in Mays Landing. He was then taken to the county jail.
About 9:45 p.m. Friday, Atlantic City police responded to the Hard Rock for a report of a dead woman with multiple stab wounds in a hotel room, police said. She was identified as 57-year-old Sharon Whaley, of Philadelphia.
Authorities identified Lane, Whaley's boyfriend, as a suspect. Lane was charged with murder and weapons offenses.
