Man wanted for New York homicide arrested in Atlantic City

ATLANTIC CITY — The city police department on Thursday announced the Tuesday arrest of a New York man wanted for homicide.

Jason Campbell. 42 of the Bronx, New York, was wanted by the New York Police Department for the September homicide. Information was obtained by law enforcement that Campbell was staying in Atlantic City, police said.

Members of the DEA Liberty Mid-Atlantic High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area Task Force, Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office, and Atlantic City Police Department’s Special Investigations Section and SWAT Team located and arrested Campbell without incident, police said.

"We will continue to work together with all of our law enforcement partners to arrest those responsible for committing violent crimes," Atlantic City Interim Officer in Charge James Sarkos said in the news release. "Through this teamwork, we were able to remove a violent individual from our streets and hopefully brought some closure to the victim’s family."

Campbell was charged with one count of fugitive from justice and taken to the Atlantic County Justice Facility.

