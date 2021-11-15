Man wanted for Atlantic City murder captured in Egg Harbor City

MAYS LANDING - A 45-year-old man charged for fatally shooting Mark Wright Oct. 10, 2021, has been taken into custody by law enforcement, Acting Atlantic County Prosecutor Cary Shill announced Monday.
Support Local Journalism
Umar Abdullah was taken into custody Monday morning in Egg Harbor City by members of the U.S. Marshall’s Task Force, New Jersey State Police, Atlantic County Sheriff’s Office, Egg Harbor City Police Department, and personnel from the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office's Major Crimes Unit.
At 4:04 a.m. Oct. 10, 2021, Atlantic City Police received a 911 call to respond to 28 S. Georgia Ave. The Prosecutor's Office said that when Wright, 35, was located, he was found to have been the victim of a shooting. Wright was pronounced dead at the scene.
Umar Abdullah, also known as James Collins and nicknames “Munchie” or “O,” is charged with first-degree murder, first-degree unlawful possession of a weapon, and second-degree certain persons not to possess a weapon.
Contact Eric Conklin:
609-272-7261
Tags
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.
Eric Conklin
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.