Man wanted for Atlantic City murder captured in Egg Harbor City
Man wanted for Atlantic City murder captured in Egg Harbor City

MAYS LANDING - A 45-year-old man charged for fatally shooting Mark Wright Oct. 10, 2021, has been taken into custody by law enforcement, Acting Atlantic County Prosecutor Cary Shill announced Monday.

Umar Abdullah was taken into custody Monday morning in Egg Harbor City by members of the U.S. Marshall’s Task Force, New Jersey State Police, Atlantic County Sheriff’s Office, Egg Harbor City Police Department, and personnel from the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office's Major Crimes Unit.

At 4:04 a.m. Oct. 10, 2021, Atlantic City Police received a 911 call to respond to 28 S. Georgia Ave. The Prosecutor's Office said that when Wright, 35, was located, he was found to have been the victim of a shooting. Wright was pronounced dead at the scene.

Umar Abdullah, also known as James Collins and nicknames “Munchie” or “O,” is charged with first-degree murder, first-degree unlawful possession of a weapon, and second-degree certain persons not to possess a weapon.

Umar Abdullah

Abdullah

 Provided/Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office

Contact Eric Conklin:

609-272-7261

econklin@pressofac.com

