Man wanted for 1994 murder in Buena extradited to Atlantic County

MAYS LANDING — A man wanted in connection to a nearly three-decade-old homicide in Atlantic County was returned to the area from Mexico City Friday, the Atlantic County Sheriff's Office announced Monday.

Francisco Martinez is charged with murder and unlawful possession of a weapon for the killing that happened in the Landisville section of Buena in February 1994.

Martinez was arrested in Mazatlán, Sinaloa, Mexico in October 2021. He was taken to the Atlantic County jail upon his arrival to New Jersey, the Sheriff's Office said.

Several agencies, including the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office and Department of Homeland Security, collaborated to locate Martinez and extradite him, the Sheriff's Office added.

"Thanks to all the incredible work done by this joint operation, we were able to bring this case to justice," Atlantic County Sheriff Eric Scheffler said in a statement Monday.

Martinez was also featured on an episode of America's Most Wanted for the murder.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

