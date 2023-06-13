BRIGANTINE — An Ocean County man was arrested Tuesday on charges that he engaged in sex acts with a teenager in a vehicle parked near the city's observation tower.

Thomas G. Aljian Jr., 55, of Stafford Township, was charged with sexual assault of a person at least 13 years old but less than 16 and endangering the welfare of a child. He was taken to the Atlantic County jail after turning himself in, police said in a news release.

Aljian was being sought for engaging in sexual activity with a boy under 16 early Saturday morning, police said. An officer spotted the vehicle parked behind the observation tower at East Beach Avenue and 14th Street North in the darkness while checking the area about 4 a.m.

The teenager ran from the car as the officer approached and was later apprehended near the city's north-end sea wall, police said. Aljian was initially interviewed and let go.

The teenager wouldn't give officers his name, but he was later identified once he was brought to the police station, police said.

Police did not say how Aljian and the teen knew each other.