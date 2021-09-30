 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Man struck by car, charged with DWI in Egg Harbor Township
0 comments
top story

Man struck by car, charged with DWI in Egg Harbor Township

{{featured_button_text}}
Egg Harbor Township Police

The Watsonville Police Department in California says an officer "made it his mission" to find a dog named Arrow. Video credit: Watsonville Police

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — A 20-year-old man was struck by a vehicle while inspecting damage to his car from a prior accident Thursday morning, police said.

At 2:21 a.m., police responded to a motor vehicle crash on the Black Horse Pike at Spruce Avenue.

A 2018 Toyota Camry, operated by 81-year-old Nancy Tay, of Sicklerville, Camden County, was traveling west on the pike.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Christian Temple, 20, of Marlboro, Monmouth County, was involved in a separate crash that occurred in the left turn lane on the pike bound for Spruce Avenue, police said in a news release.

As Temple was outside his vehicle inspecting damage to the car he struck, he stepped into the westbound inside lane, where Tay struck him, police said. Temple sustained serious but non-life threatening injures and was transported to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Campus, by EHT EMS.

The pike was closed for about four hours during the investigation. Temple was charged with driving while intoxicated for the prior crash.

Police are investigating, and traffic citations are pending. Anyone with information about the crash can call police at 609-926-2661.

Thank you for reading The Press of Atlantic City. Please consider supporting The Press with a subscription.

Contact John Russo: 609-272-7184

jrusso@pressofac.com

Twitter: @ACPress_Russo

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Sotheby's immersive NFT installation auction kicks off

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Digital producer

I graduated from Rowan University in 2011 where I studied journalism. I covered local high school and college sports at the South Jersey Times and Vineland Daily Journal. I have been a sports reporter with The Press since July 2013

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News