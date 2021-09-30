Man struck by car, charged with DWI in Egg Harbor Township

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — A 20-year-old man was struck by a vehicle while inspecting damage to his car from a prior accident Thursday morning, police said.
At 2:21 a.m., police responded to a motor vehicle crash on the Black Horse Pike at Spruce Avenue.
A 2018 Toyota Camry, operated by 81-year-old Nancy Tay, of Sicklerville, Camden County, was traveling west on the pike.
Christian Temple, 20, of Marlboro, Monmouth County, was involved in a separate crash that occurred in the left turn lane on the pike bound for Spruce Avenue, police said in a news release.
As Temple was outside his vehicle inspecting damage to the car he struck, he stepped into the westbound inside lane, where Tay struck him, police said. Temple sustained serious but non-life threatening injures and was transported to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Campus, by EHT EMS.
The pike was closed for about four hours during the investigation. Temple was charged with driving while intoxicated for the prior crash.
Police are investigating, and traffic citations are pending. Anyone with information about the crash can call police at 609-926-2661.
Contact John Russo: 609-272-7184
Twitter: @ACPress_Russo
