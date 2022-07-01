 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
In honor of Independence Day, Press of Atlantic City is providing unlimited access to all of our content from June 28th-July 4th! Presented by Ocean Casino Resort

Man stabbed, robbed outside Bridgeton liquor store

  • 0
Bridgeton police
Press archives

BRIDGETON — Authorities are investigating a robbery outside of a city liquor where a man was stabbed with a pocket knife on Thursday evening.

While at Inspira Medical Center Vineland for treatment, the man informed the police that three men, which he described as "Spanish-speaking and wearing face coverings," approached him outside the store, in the 50 block of S. Laurel Street.

During the incident, which happened around 7:30 p.m., the group demanded money from the him, and when he told them he didn't have any, one of the men stabbed him, police said.

After the stabbing, the suspects seized $60 from the man before running from the area on foot, police said.

Anyone with details about the suspects or the incident is asked to contact city police, at 856-451-0033. Anonymous tips can be shared online, at bpd.tips, and all information shared is anonymous.

Contact Eric Conklin:

609-272-7261

econklin@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressConklin

0 Comments

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Watch Now: Related Video

U.S. Supreme Court deals blow to climate change fight

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News