Man stabbed, robbed outside Bridgeton liquor store

BRIDGETON — Authorities are investigating a robbery outside of a city liquor where a man was stabbed with a pocket knife on Thursday evening.
While at Inspira Medical Center Vineland for treatment, the man informed the police that three men, which he described as "Spanish-speaking and wearing face coverings," approached him outside the store, in the 50 block of S. Laurel Street.
During the incident, which happened around 7:30 p.m., the group demanded money from the him, and when he told them he didn't have any, one of the men stabbed him, police said.
After the stabbing, the suspects seized $60 from the man before running from the area on foot, police said.
Anyone with details about the suspects or the incident is asked to contact city police, at 856-451-0033. Anonymous tips can be shared online, at bpd.tips, and all information shared is anonymous.
