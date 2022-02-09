 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Man stabbed outside Galloway townhouses
0 Comments
top story

Man stabbed outside Galloway townhouses

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Galloway Township

Galloway Township Police Department

 Submitted

GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — A Burlington County man was arrested after police say he stabbed a Somers Point man Tuesday night inside a townhouse complex off East Collins Road.

Police say they were called to a parking lot on Federal Court for a report of a fight between two men. 

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

At the scene, officers found 23-year-old Hisham Sarhan stabbed in his stomach. He was transported to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Campus. Police said his injuries were not life-threatening.

The suspect's vehicle was later found by officers in Mullica Township, where police say the suspect, Raul Virella Jr., 29, of Bordentown, crashed and abandoned the car.

Virella was eventually found in nearby Hammonton and arrested. He was charged with unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose and certain persons not to have weapons, and was transported to the Atlantic County jail.

Officers from the State Police, Hammonton and Mullica Township assisted Galloway in the investigation.

Contact Eric Conklin:

609-272-7261

econklin@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressConklin

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Nord Stream 2 pipeline will 'end' if Russia invades Ukraine

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News