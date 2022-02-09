Man stabbed outside Galloway townhouses

GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — A Burlington County man was arrested after police say he stabbed a Somers Point man Tuesday night inside a townhouse complex off East Collins Road.
Police say they were called to a parking lot on Federal Court for a report of a fight between two men.
At the scene, officers found 23-year-old Hisham Sarhan stabbed in his stomach. He was transported to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Campus. Police said his injuries were not life-threatening.
The suspect's vehicle was later found by officers in Mullica Township, where police say the suspect, Raul Virella Jr., 29, of Bordentown, crashed and abandoned the car.
Virella was eventually found in nearby Hammonton and arrested. He was charged with unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose and certain persons not to have weapons, and was transported to the Atlantic County jail.
Officers from the State Police, Hammonton and Mullica Township assisted Galloway in the investigation.
Contact Eric Conklin:
609-272-7261
Twitter @ACPressConklin
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.