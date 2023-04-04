BRIDGETON — A 60-year-old city man was stabbed by one of four people who tried robbing him Monday, police said.
Police were dispatched to Irving Avenue at 8:13 p.m. Monday. They found the victim, who told them four men approached him on South Laurel Street and demanded money, police said Tuesday in a news release.
One of the suspects cut the man on his arm after he refused to hand over cash.
The man was brought to Inspira Health Center Bridgeton.
Anyone with additional information can call police at 856-451-0033 or visit bpd.tips.
