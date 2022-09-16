Man shot by police outside Absecon dollar store gets new court date

MAYS LANDING — The next court appearance for the Absecon man indicted on gun charges after being shot by police in a dollar store parking lot last spring was postponed until Sept. 27.

Jalial Whitted, 38, was indicted by a grand jury earlier this week on charges of unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose and certain persons not to possess weapons. If convicted, he could face up to 10 years in prison, the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office said on Wednesday in announcing the indictment.

Peter Wujciak, Whitted's lawyer, appeared in Atlantic County Superior Court on Friday morning without his client.

Given the indictment earlier in the week, Superior Court Judge Jeffrey R. Wilson, after about a one-minute hearing, chose to delay the hearing until a later date.

Whitted's case stems from him entering an Absecon Dollar General on New Road armed with a gun. Prosecutors have said Whitted fired at least one round off inside the store before police from Pleasantville and Absecon arrived.

After a standoff in the parking lot captured on police body cameras, in which officers urged Whitted to relinquish himself, prosecutors say he brandished a gun, provoking the shooting.

Dozens of rounds can be heard on video being fired at Whitted, after which he's attended to before being transferred to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Division, for extensive injuries.

Whitted's mother, Kim Whitted, said after the shooting that her son has been treated for schizophrenia and may have been in a mental health crisis when he entered the store.