Man shot in Atlantic City; suspect arrested following standoff

ATLANTIC CITY — A Mercer County man was arrested after police allege he shot a city man before barricading himself inside a house with four children.

Anthony Matthews, 31, of Trenton, was taken into custody at a home in the 1600 black of Adriatic Avenue on Tuesday evening, police said.

Officers arrived at the house to investigate the shooting of a 50-year-old city man earlier, police said in a Thursday news release.

At 7:06 p.m., officers were sent AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Division, in reference to the man being shot. The unidentified man walked into the emergency room for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Investigators learned the shooting happened outside the Adriatic Avenue home.

Officers found Matthews outside of it before he immediately retreated inside, leading authorities to establish a perimeter outside, police said.

After learning children were inside with Matthews, a crisis negotiator persuaded him to release them before he was taken into custody, police said.

Matthews is charged with aggravated assault, unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose and certain persons not to possess weapons. He was subsequently taken to Atlantic County jail.

While searching the Adriatic Avenue home, police say they recovered a Ruger handgun suspected of being the weapon used in the shooting. Evidence of gunfire was also found in the 300 block of North Kentucky Avenue.