Man shot in Atlantic City on Tuesday morning
Man shot in Atlantic City on Tuesday morning

An Atlantic City man was injured in a shooting that occurred early Tuesday morning in the resort, police announced Thursday.

Officers responded to the 2500 block of Camarotta Terrace at around 5:03 a.m. in reference to a man that was shot. Officers found the unidentified victim, a 57-year-old city man, who was transported to the AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Division with a non-life threatening injury.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police department's Violent Crimes Unit at 609-347-5766 or by texting tip411 (847411). Begin the text with ACPD. All texts are anonymous.

— John Russo

Contact John Russo: 609-272-7184

jrusso@pressofac.com

Twitter: @ACPress_Russo

Digital producer

I graduated from Rowan University in 2011 where I studied journalism. I covered local high school and college sports at the South Jersey Times and Vineland Daily Journal. I have been a sports reporter with The Press since July 2013

