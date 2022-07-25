Man shot himself on Wildwood beach, police say

WILDWOOD — A Pennsylvania man was hospitalized after police say he shot himself on the beach near the city's border with North Wildwood.

Michael Rementer, 25, of Prospect Park, Delaware County, was found on the beach with a self-inflicted gunshot wound to his "lower extremity" on July 21. He was taken to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Division, after first responders provided medical aid at the scene, police said.

Police did not release information about Rementer's condition.

City police were notified around 11 p.m. by North Wildwood police about a suicidal person armed with a handgun on a beach. Officers then found Rementer based on a matching description provided to law enforcement, police said.

Rementer and the loaded gun were found in a gully on the beach. The gun and shell casing were given to the city police Detective Division, police said.

Rementer was charged with possession of a handgun and possession of hollow-point ammunition. He was released on a summons, police said.

City police on Monday reminded the public that mental health and crisis assistance is now available through the nationwide 988 number, which connects callers with the National Suicide Prevention Hotline.