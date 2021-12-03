Man sentenced in fatal Little Egg Harbor stabbing

A Little Egg Harbor Township man was sentenced to 14 years in prison for fatally stabbing another township man, the Ocean County Prosecutor's Office said Friday.
Judge Guy P. Ryan sentenced Kendrick Coley, 29, for aggravated manslaughter, to which Coley pleaded guilty Oct 1.
He must serve 85% of his sentence before being considered for parole, the Prosecutor's Office said in a news release.
A 29-year-old Little Egg Harbor Township man pleaded guilty Thursday to aggravated manslaugh…
Coley stabbed 28-year-old Richard Pone inside a Little Egg Harbor home May 16, 2018.
Officers arrived at the property on Maplewood Drive and found Pone in an upstairs bedroom with several stab wounds to his left upper chest region. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Coley and Prone were arguing about an alleged assault of a female victim that had happened at the home when the confrontation became physical, authorities have said. Coley obtained the knife from the home's kitchen.
Coley was later arrested in the home's garage. He has been held at the Ocean County jail since the incident.
Contact Eric Conklin:
609-272-7261
Twitter @ACPressConklin
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.