Man sentenced in fatal Little Egg Harbor stabbing
Man sentenced in fatal Little Egg Harbor stabbing

A Little Egg Harbor Township man was sentenced to 14 years in prison for fatally stabbing another township man, the Ocean County Prosecutor's Office said Friday.

Judge Guy P. Ryan sentenced Kendrick Coley, 29, for aggravated manslaughter, to which Coley pleaded guilty Oct 1.

He must serve 85% of his sentence before being considered for parole, the Prosecutor's Office said in a news release.

Coley stabbed 28-year-old Richard Pone inside a Little Egg Harbor home May 16, 2018. 

Officers arrived at the property on Maplewood Drive and found Pone in an upstairs bedroom with several stab wounds to his left upper chest region. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Coley and Prone were arguing about an alleged assault of a female victim that had happened at the home when the confrontation became physical, authorities have said. Coley obtained the knife from the home's kitchen.

Coley was later arrested in the home's garage. He has been held at the Ocean County jail since the incident.

Kendrick Coley

Coley

 Ocean County Prosecutor's Office, provided

Contact Eric Conklin:

609-272-7261

econklin@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressConklin

