MAYS LANDING — The man found guilty of strangling an Egg Harbor Township woman to death in 2014 intends to appeal his conviction, an attorney representing him said on Monday.

Timothy Wright, 42, of Chambersburg, Pennsylvania, was sentenced by Atlantic County Superior Court Judge Dorothy Garrabrant last month to 55 years in prison for the death of Joyce Vanderhoff, 25.

Alex Settle, a public defender who represented Wright with attorney, John Bjorklund, said he intends to file an appeal but did not say when one would be provided to the courts.

Wright was convicted of strangling Vanderhoff before her naked body was found on the side of Weymouth Road on Feb. 14, 2014, near the Atlantic Blueberry Company in Hammonton.

Medical examiners ruled her death as homicide by strangulation.

Wright is being held at the Garden State Youth Correctional Facility in Burlington County, according to the state Department of Corrections inmate last. The earliest he can be released from prison is Jan. 23, 2066.

Detectives determined Vanderhoff's last known location was at Wright's then home in Mays Landing, finding that he searched for "turn by turn" directions from Vanderhoff's body sight to the area of his home on Feb. 13, according to an affidavit of probable cause for his arrest.

Multiple 911 callers reported Vanderhoff's dumping after sunrise. In 911 calls obtained by The Press, one caller immediately identified the body as being one of a female, and that she was dead from his observations, telling the dispatcher he was staying near Vanderhoff until first responders arrived.

Another caller described seeing people stopping after seeing Vanderhoff's body, including a pair of men and two trucks that pulled over.

"I just assumed it was hunters at first, and I thought maybe there was a dead animal, and I looked over and I saw it and was like, "Oh my God," the female caller said.

One of Vanderhoff's friends, Matthew Flamensfeld, testified during Wright's trial that he and the convicted killer went to obtain drugs in Pleasantville before driving to Vanderhoff's West Atlantic City motel room. She then as for a ride back to Wright's house with him.

Flamensfled has said he was likely one of the last people to see Vanderhoff alive.

Almost five years after Vanderhoff's death, Wright was extradited from Pennsylvania and returned to New Jersey in 2019 after detectives uncovered the link between Wright and Vanderhoff's dumping.