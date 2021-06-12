Man sentenced for ditching car after 2014 witness murder

PITTSBURGH — A man has been sentenced to more than seven years in prison for ditching the getaway car following the murder of a woman in western Pennsylvania just before she was to meet with federal authorities about another man's involvement in a New Jersey-supplied heroin ring.

The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports that U.S. District Judge Mark Hornak imposed the 90-month term on Glenn Lee Thomas on Friday. Thomas was convicted of being an accessory after the fact to the 2014 murder of 34-year-old Tina Crawford in Pittsburgh.

Prosecutors said Crawford made drug runs for another man, Price Montgomery, and wiretapped calls indicated that they traveled to Newark, New Jersey, where agents allege they bought heroin from his supplier. Crawford was slain about an hour before she was to meet with federal prosecutors in August 2014. Her 63-year-old mother, into whose home she had moved following threats, was wounded. Montgomery was convicted of killing a federal witness.

Prosecutors had long said they believed Thomas was the second shooter in the slaying, but he was never charged with that crime. Prosecutors sought to introduce evidence of that contention to support an enhanced term, but defense attorney Lee Rothman accused them of trying to impose a "backdoor" punishment without filing charges.