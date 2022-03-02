Man robbed inside Bridgeton apartment Tuesday, police say

BRIDGETON — City police are investigating an at-home robbery that happened on East Commerce Street Tuesday afternoon.
Police were called to 100 block of the street around 4:39 p.m., where an unidentified male victim told police that he went to a home on Washington Street to meet an unidentified female to loan her money.
While at the home, the man was grabbed thrown inside a random apartment by another unidentified man, who scoured the victim's pockets and stole his wallet and two identification cards. The wallet had $900 inside when it was stolen, police said.
The victim was uninjured by the attack, police added.
Police describe the suspect as a tall, skinny, Hispanic man, wearing a beige shirt and shorts.
Anyone with information on this case can contact Bridgeton Police Detective Chris Zanni, at 856- 451-0033. Anonymous tips can be shared with the Bridgeton Police Department by visiting bpd.tips, and all shared information is anonymous.
Contact Eric Conklin:
609-272-7261
Twitter @ACPressConklin
