 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Man robbed inside Bridgeton apartment Tuesday, police say

  • 0
Bridgeton police
Press archives

BRIDGETON — City police are investigating an at-home robbery that happened on East Commerce Street Tuesday afternoon.

Police were called to 100 block of the street around 4:39 p.m., where an unidentified male victim told police that he went to a home on Washington Street to meet an unidentified female to loan her money.

While at the home, the man was grabbed thrown inside a random apartment by another unidentified man, who scoured the victim's pockets and stole his wallet and two identification cards. The wallet had $900 inside when it was stolen, police said.

The victim was uninjured by the attack, police added.

Police describe the suspect as a tall, skinny, Hispanic man, wearing a beige shirt and shorts.

Anyone with information on this case can contact Bridgeton Police Detective Chris Zanni, at 856- 451-0033. Anonymous tips can be shared with the Bridgeton Police Department by visiting bpd.tips, and all shared information is anonymous.

Contact Eric Conklin:

609-272-7261

econklin@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressConklin

0 Comments

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Watch Now: Related Video

As states ditch COVID-19 restrictions, are Americans ready?

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News