 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Man robbed inside Bridgeton apartment, police say

  • 0
Bridgeton police
Press archives

BRIDGETON — Police are investigating a robbery that happened Tuesday afternoon in an apartment on Washington Street.

Officers were called to the 100 block of East Commerce Street at 4:39 p.m. An unidentified male victim said he went to a home on Washington to meet an unidentified female to loan her money, police said in a news release.

While at the home, the man was grabbed and thrown inside a random apartment by another unidentified man, who scoured the victim's pockets and stole his wallet and two identification cards. The wallet had $900 inside when it was stolen, police said.

The victim was uninjured, police said.

Police described the suspect as a tall, skinny Hispanic man wearing a beige shirt and shorts.

Anyone with information can call Detective Chris Zanni at 856-451-0033 or visit bpd.tips. All information shared is anonymous.

Contact Eric Conklin:

609-272-7261

econklin@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressConklin

0 Comments

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Watch Now: Related Video

Volunteers in Germany organizing private aid shipments to Ukraine

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News