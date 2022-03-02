Man robbed inside Bridgeton apartment, police say

BRIDGETON — Police are investigating a robbery that happened Tuesday afternoon in an apartment on Washington Street.
Officers were called to the 100 block of East Commerce Street at 4:39 p.m. An unidentified male victim said he went to a home on Washington to meet an unidentified female to loan her money, police said in a news release.
While at the home, the man was grabbed and thrown inside a random apartment by another unidentified man, who scoured the victim's pockets and stole his wallet and two identification cards. The wallet had $900 inside when it was stolen, police said.
The victim was uninjured, police said.
Police described the suspect as a tall, skinny Hispanic man wearing a beige shirt and shorts.
Anyone with information can call Detective Chris Zanni at 856-451-0033 or visit bpd.tips. All information shared is anonymous.
Contact Eric Conklin:
609-272-7261
Twitter @ACPressConklin
