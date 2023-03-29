MAYS LANDING — A Burlington County man on Tuesday pleaded guilty to stabbing a Somers Point man during a fight at a Galloway Township townhouse complex last winter.
Raul Virella Jr., 30, of Bordentown, pleaded guilty in Atlantic County Superior Court to second-degree aggravated assault in exchange for a seven-year state prison term, which he must serve 85% of under the No Early Release Act.
Vierella Jr. will be sentenced on May 9 before Superior Court Judge W. Todd Miller, the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office said in a news release on Wednesday.
Virella Jr. stabbed 23-year-old Hisham Sarhan outside during a fight in a complex parking lot off Federal Court.
The Prosecutor's Office said he underwent "lifesaving emergency surgery" at Atlantic Care Regional Medical Center, Mainland Campus, after Virella stabbed him multiple times.
Virella fled the area, with Mullica Township police later finding his vehicle crashed and abandoned.
He was later spotted in nearby Hammonton and arrested.
