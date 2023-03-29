A Burlington County man on Tuesday admitted stabbing a Somers Point man during a fight at a Galloway Township townhouse complex last winter, the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office said.
Raul Virella Jr., 30, of Bordentown, pleaded guilty to aggravated assault in exchange for a seven-year prison term. He is scheduled to be sentenced May 9 before Superior Court Judge W. Todd Miller, the Prosecutor's Office said Wednesday in a news release.
Virella stabbed 23-year-old Hisham Sarhan during a fight in a complex parking lot off Federal Court. The Prosecutor's Office said Sarhan underwent "lifesaving emergency surgery" at Atlantic Care Regional Medical Center, Mainland Campus.
Virella fled the area. Mullica Township police later found his vehicle crashed and abandoned, the Prosecutor's Office said.
People are also reading…
He was later spotted in nearby Hammonton and arrested.
Contact Eric Conklin:
609-272-7261
Twitter @ACPressConklin
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.