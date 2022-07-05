Man injured in Atlantic City shooting Monday

ATLANTIC CITY — A 19-year-old man was shot early Monday morning before being taken to a local hospital, police said.
The shooting was reported at 1:17 a.m. in the 800 block of North Pennsylvania Avenue. Officers found the man suffering from a gunshot wound, police said in a news release.
The victim was taken to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Campus.
Anyone with additional information about the shooting can call police at 609-347-5766 or text tip411 (847411). Begin texts with "ACPD." All texts are anonymous.
