Man in car wounded by gunfire in Atlantic City

ATLANTIC CITY — A 20-year-old man was shot inside a car in the resort on Saturday night, police said on Wednesday.

At 11:32 p.m., officers were called to a report of gunfire in the 600 block of New York Avenue.

They located the man that was struck by gunfire, police said in a news release.

An ambulance took the man to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Campus, for non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to contact the police Violent Crimes Unit at 609-347-5766. Texted tips can also be sent to tip411 (847411), beginning messages with "ACPD."