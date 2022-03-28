 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Man imprisoned for Cape May County toddler's death released

BRIDGETON — Charles Kane, the Lower Township man jailed for causing a 3-year-old boy's death over a decade ago, was released from South Woods State Prison Saturday, according to the state Department of Corrections.

Kane, who began his prison term in 2012, was eligible to be released under New Jersey's COVID-19 rules for inmates, which allows convicts to be freed if they meet specific criteria.

Kane previously pleaded guilty to aggravated manslaughter and was sentenced to 15 years in prison, of which he would need to serve 85%, and five years of parole supervision. 

The 47-year-old originally was charged with first-degree murder after throwing 3-year-old Elijah Ulbrich against a refrigerator while babysitting the toddler at his North Wildwood home in 2012.

Kane was due to be released in November, but the special rules to curtail coronavirus outbreaks in New Jersey correctional facilities permitted his release to be fast-tracked months early.

The boy's parents, Christina and Richard Ulbrich, became angrily outspoken about Kane's early release, with Christina Ulbrich feeling that flaws in the justice system allowed the man responsible for their son's death to receive a more leisurely punishment.

Charles Kane

Kane

 New Jersey Department of Corrections, provided

