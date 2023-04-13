BRIDGETON — Police are investigating a man's stabbing outside of his home on Wednesday night.
Police responded to a residence on Elmer Street for an assault around 9:06 a.m. When approaching the unidentified man, he told officers he was stabbed by two men outside of his dwelling, police said in a Thursday news release.
The man was airlifted to Cooper University Medical Center for his injuries. Police did not say how severe they were or provide an update on his condition on Thursday.
The men who stabbed the man remain unidentified, police said.
Anyone with information about the attack is asked to contact police headquarters at 856-451-0033. Anonymous tips can also be shared with police through their website.
