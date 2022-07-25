 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Man guilty of Little Egg shooting sentenced to over 6 years in prison

TOMS RIVER — The Tuckerton man who confessed to a Little Egg Harbor Township boat dealership shooting will spend over six years in State Prison, Judge Wendel E. Daniels ruled on Monday.

Ronald Rutter, 53, previously pleaded guilty to aggravated assault for shooting 55-year-old Thomas Jarvis at Jarvis Marine, on Radio Road.

Under the No Early Release Act, Rutter must serve 85% of his sentence before he's eligible for parole, Ocean County Prosecutor's Office spokesperson Bryan Huntenburg said.

Daniels sentenced Rutter to five years for the shooting and 18 months for a stalking charge to which he also pleaded guilty.

The judge also ordered a permanent restraining order be in place, to which Rutter will be bound from contact with Jarvis, Huntenburg said.

Rutter was captured in Atlantic City by U.S. Marshals after an arrest warrant was issued following the shooting on Jan. 5, 2021.

About 7:30 p.m., Little Egg Harbor Township police responded to the dealership for a report of a shooting. Officers found Jarvis with a gunshot wound in his midsection, and he was taken to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Division.

Jarvis was eventually released.

Investigators determined that Rutter shot Jarvis, inciting a search from local, state and federal authorities before he was captured in Atlantic City.

State Prosecutors sought a seven-year prison term and 7½ to 18 months for the stalking charge. They also sought the restraining order, Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer said.

Contact Eric Conklin:

609-272-7261

econklin@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressConklin

